Why Eos Energy Stock Soared Over 20% Today to a 52-Week High

JPMorgan Chase wants to pump big money into critical industries to cut America's reliance on China.

Eos Energy is an emerging BESS player and expects its revenue to grow by more than tenfold in 2025.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) flew higher today, trading 22% higher as of 12:30 p.m. ET Monday. The stock hit a 52-week high of $17.36 this morning.

Thanks to today's rally, Eos Energy is now up almost 48% in October alone and a staggering 144% since Sept. 1, as of this writing.

Big money could flow into emerging energy technologies

Lithium and rare earth stocks lit up today after JPMorgan Chase launched a $1.5 trillion, 10-year plan to finance and invest in industries like critical minerals that are "essential" for national security, starting with a direct $10 billion equity and venture capital investment.

The announcement comes after a fresh escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China following China's move to implement stricter export controls on essential materials like rare earths, lithium-ion batteries, and battery materials.

Eos Energy neither deals in lithium nor rare earth elements, but with JPMorgan Chase targeting industries like energy storage within the energy sector, Eos could benefit.

Eos Energy makes battery energy storage systems (BESS) using zinc instead of lithium. The company is rapidly scaling production, with an aim to nearly double it to 2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by the fourth quarter of 2025 from around 1.25 GWh.

Earlier this month, Unico signed a multiyear partnership with Eos Energy, expanding its earlier five-year agreement to supply Eos with converters powered by its zinc battery systems.

Why are investors rushing to buy Eos Energy stock?

Eos Energy is a young company, generating $15.6 million in revenue last year. This year, it expects to generate $150 million to $190 million in revenue and currently sees a pipeline (revenue potential) worth over $18 billion.

Emerging technologies like BESS are critical for energy storage and uninterrupted power supply and should play a key role in meeting the high demand for power from artificial intelligence (AI) as data centers increase. That and Eos Energy's massive revenue growth target for 2025 explain why the stock is skyrocketing.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

