Why Eos Energy Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low After a 49% Plunge in the First Half of 2026

Key Points

Eos Energy estimates its commercial opportunity pipeline to be worth nearly $24 billion.

Share dilution, production, and profitability concerns, however, have hit the battery storage stock.

10 stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises ›

Shares of Eos Energy (NASDAQ: EOSE) hit a high of $19.86 apiece in November 2025. The rally faded fast, with the stock giving back much of that gain by the time the fourth-quarter earnings landed in late February.

What happened next made things worse, not better: Eos stock crashed 48.7% in the first half of 2026, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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The numbers don't match

First, what does Eos do? It builds zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS) that are apparently superior to lithium-ion and lead-ion battery systems in terms of safety, durability, and efficiency.

In February, Eos said something it hadn't been able to say before: substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern no longer existed. It also reported a 90% revenue surge and a solid backlog of $701.5 million. The company estimated its commercial opportunity pipeline at $23.6 billion.

So why did Eos Energy stock still plunge 61% in February? Eos missed its own revenue guidance, which it repeatedly affirmed, and closed fiscal year 2025 with a net loss of $970 million. Its full-year revenue outlook of $300 million to $400 million also fell short of estimates. Because management admitted there were longer downtimes and production hiccups, multiple class action lawsuits were filed questioning the company's manufacturing readiness, among other things.

Its first quarter showed improvements in output and shipments, with Eos delivering 5.7x the number of battery "cubes" or modules it had delivered in the year-ago quarter.

More importantly, Eos started a second factory and announced a partnership with global alternative investment firm, Cerberus Capital, to create a company called Frontier Power USA, which will build and operate long-duration energy storage projects using Eos technology.

With Cerebrus committing $100 million to the venture and Eos signing a supply agreement with Frontier for 2 gigawatt-hours (GWh), investors saw it as a vote of confidence and drove the stock higher, but it was a dead cat bounce.

Eos Energy's backlog in Q1 dropped to $644.6 million, and the company is now issuing shares to raise money. The stock just plunged to a 52-week low of $3.65 per share even as I write this.

Is Eos Energy stock a lost cause?

Eos is not a lost cause. It has solved its solvency problem at least for now, built a real backlog, automated its factory lines, and expanded capacity, all proving there's real demand. I find this company interesting and worth watching.

Yet, I'd also expect the stock be volatile until production actually turns into revenue, margins improve, and Eos proves those operational kinks are ironed out.

Should you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.