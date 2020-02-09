Markets
Why Envestnet Stock Rose 13% in January

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) jumped 13.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due in part to rumors that the financial technology company might be an acquisition target. 

So what

Speculation about a potential sale began soon after the tragic death of co-founder and CEO Jud Bergman in a car accident in October. Bergman was succeeded by Envestnet's co-founder and president, Bill Crager, who took over as interim CEO. 

Rumors of a sale intensified in January when investment management titan BlackRock and private equity firms Blackstone and KKR were identified in news reports as possible suitors. Any acquisition deal would likely need to include a large premium to Envestnet's current trading price, in order to entice shareholders to tender their shares.

A miniature gold bull on top of a keyboard button labeled buy

Multiple companies are reportedly considering an acquisition of Envestnet. Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

The reports also speculated that rather than selling itself to a larger company, Envestnet could instead choose to sell its Yodlee business. The account aggregation service provider is similar in some ways to Plaid, which Visa recently purchased for $5.3 billion. In turn, it's believed that Yodlee could fetch as much as $2 billion from Visa rival Mastercard.

Such a deal would likely be a boon for investors, as a potential $2 billion valuation for Yodlee is not currently reflected in Envestnet's $4.3 billion market cap.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends KKR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

