Why Entertainment Stocks Popped Today

Shares of companies that deliver entertainment to large numbers of people popped on Monday after positive coronavirus vaccine news was released from Moderna. The company said its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 95% effective against the virus and could be approved in the U.S. by the end of the year. It marked the second straight week that started with good news about a potential vaccine.

The reaction from stocks that have been pummeled by COVID-19 was swift. Shares of amusement park Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) jumped as much as 10.9% in early trading, entertainment venue Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ: PLAY) was up 12.1%, and MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) rose 5.3% at its high. The stocks were up 3.7%, 8.7%, and 2.1%, respectively at 3:35 p.m. EST.

Entertainment venues have been hit harder than most during the pandemic, largely because they're where people would normally gather to have fun. Everything from theme parks to casinos have been shut down to varying degrees during the past few months, with most yet to recover to prepandemic levels.

The chart below shows just how weak financials have gotten at three of these entertainment companies. Revenue has plunged for all three and, not surprisingly, they're all losing money.

As you might think, these consumer discretionary stocks have been crushed as well.

The only way there's going to be a return to normal business operations will be getting past the COVID-19 pandemic. And a vaccine -- whether from Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech, or elsewhere -- is a key part of that process. So today's news was met with open arms by entertainment investors.

It'll be months until a vaccine is widely available in the U.S. In the meantime, businesses and consumers will likely be spending a lot less at entertainment venues. But there's a light at the end of the tunnel for Cedar's, Dave & Buster's, and MGM Resorts.

What I'll be watching closely is how quickly businesses return to places like casinos and venues like Dave & Buster's. It's large events that drive the profitability of these companies, and corporate spending in these locations has been almost nonexistent this year.

The one word of caution that all investors should keep in mind is that the exuberance of today's bounce in entertainment stocks could reverse tomorrow. As I highlighted, the industry still has a long way to go before it reaches the profitability experienced in 2019, and that could weigh on these stocks long term. But today, the excitement that a vaccine could reduce the impact of the pandemic is helping push the entire industry higher on Wall Street.

