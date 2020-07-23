Why Entegris Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) have popped today, up by 10% as of 2:45 p.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results beat expectations and the tech industry supplier issued a rosy forecast for the third quarter.

So what

Revenue in the second quarter increased 18% to $448.4 million, easily topping the consensus estimate of $417.4 million in sales. That resulted in adjusted earnings per share of $0.60, well above the $0.48 per share in adjusted profits that Well Street was modeling for.

Image source: Getty Images.

"I am very pleased with our second quarter results, especially in light of the operational risks and business uncertainty we faced coming into the quarter related to the pandemic," CEO Bertrand Loy said in a statement. "This stronger than expected performance was particularly driven by accelerated demand of our leading-edge solutions."

Now what

Guidance for the third quarter calls for revenue of $450 million to $475 million, which should result in adjusted net income of $82 million to $90 million. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast at $0.60 to $0.66. Analysts are currently looking for $408.2 million in sales and adjusted earnings per share of $0.47.

"While risks related to the ongoing impact of the pandemic still exist, we are optimistic about our prospects for the rest of 2020," Loy added. "We expect to continue to significantly outperform the market, driven by additional product wins in advanced technology nodes."

Entegris plans to host an investor and analyst day on Nov. 17, 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Entegris

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Entegris wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.