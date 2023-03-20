Markets
ENPH

Why Enphase Energy's Stock Is Heating Up Today

March 20, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by Scott Levine for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are both off to a strong start this week, but investors seem especially enthusiastic about shares of solar powerhouse Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH). An analyst's bullish take on the stock is adding to other recent optimism from Wall Street, and investors are clicking the buy button in response.

As of 11:31 a.m. ET, shares of Enphase Energy are up 5.5%.

So what

Espousing a bullish position on shares of Enphase Energy, Pavel Molchanov, an analyst at Raymond James, upgraded the stock to outperform and assigned a $225 price target. With Enphase Energy's stock closing at $183.64, Molchanov's price target implies upside of about 22.5%.

The stock's upgrade today extends a streak of other analysts' positive outlooks on the stock. On March 9, Vikram Bagri, an analyst at Citigroup, raised the price target on Enphase's stock to $285 from $205, maintaining a buy rating, and on March 2, Tristan Richardson, an analyst at Scotiabank, initiated coverage on the stock with an outperform rating and a $300 price target.

Now what

While Molchanov's price target is worth noting -- as well as the price targets of other analysts -- investors must exercise caution when learning of these bullish price targets. Analysts often use shorter investing horizons when assigning price targets than the long-term holding periods that we favor. Therefore, those on Main Street should take Wall Street's musings with a grain of salt.

That being said, shares of Enphase have a more attractive price tag than that which they usually sport. The solar stock is trading at 34.1 times forward earnings, representing a discount to its five-year average forward earnings multiple of 67.7.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enphase Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia and Enphase Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENPH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.