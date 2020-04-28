Why Enphase Energy Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have popped today, up by 17% as of 1 p.m. EDT, after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that it would be adding the company to the S&P MidCap 400 index. Enphase will replace Core Laboratories in the index.

So what

A couple unrelated companies that were previously in the S&P SmallCap 600 have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, making them ineligible for inclusion in that index. In response, the index provider is making some adjustments by moving companies from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P SmallCap 600 and replacing those companies in the S&P MidCap 400.

Image source: Getty Images.

Enphase makes inverters for the solar energy industry, while Core Laboratories provides services for the oil and gas industry. Core Laboratories will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

Now what

Index changes don't impact a company's underlying fundamentals, but the action can create buying or selling activity for the impacted stocks as mutual funds or ETFs that track the particular index are then required to buy or sell in order to continue accurately tracking the index. In this case, any fund that tracks the S&P MidCap 400 would be required to sell Core Laboratories and buy Enphase. The more prominent the index, the more pronounced this trading activity would be, as there would be more funds tracking the index.

Additionally, there is a certain amount of prestige and validation that comes with index inclusion.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enphase Energy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Core Laboratories. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.