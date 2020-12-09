Why Enphase Energy Shares Plunged 6.6% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 6.6% in trading Wednesday after an analyst changed their price target. Shares closed the day down 5.6%.

So what

The news wasn't all bad for Enphase Energy today. JPMorgan analysts raised their price target on the stock from $99 per share to $146 per share and kept an overweight rating on the stock. So why did shares drop?

Image source: Getty Images.

The real reason shares were down today is because of a broader sell-off in solar energy stocks on Wednesday. As a highly volatile stock in general, Enphase Energy will often exaggerate the market's moves on a short-term basis. That's what we're seeing today.

Now what

Volatility is to be expected for solar energy stocks right now, and it's not surprising to see a down day after a great run higher this year. Given that there wasn't any significant news and there was actually an analyst upgrade today, I wouldn't worry too much about the drop in shares. Enphase is still well-positioned to grow on the back of an improving solar industry, and that thesis hasn't changed today. Long-term investors are just getting a lower price than they would have been able to get yesterday.

10 stocks we like better than Enphase Energy, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enphase Energy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.