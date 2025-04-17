Why Enphase Energy (ENPH) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest market close, Enphase Energy (ENPH) reached $52.54, with a +1.53% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

Shares of the solar technology company witnessed a loss of 16.95% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 9.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.71, signifying a 102.86% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $362.15 million, reflecting a 37.52% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.32 per share and a revenue of $1.54 billion, representing changes of +40.08% and +15.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.18% decrease. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.23, so one might conclude that Enphase Energy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.