Why Enphase Energy (ENPH) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Enphase Energy (ENPH) closed the most recent trading day at $39.46, moving -5.08% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Shares of the solar technology company witnessed a loss of 20.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 3.6%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enphase Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 28, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.46, reflecting a 33.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $292.17 million, indicating a 19.55% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.1 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion, which would represent changes of -29.05% and -16.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.15% downward. At present, Enphase Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.81. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.81.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.