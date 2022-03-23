Why Enerpac Tool Group Jumped 11% at the Open Today

What happened

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE: EPAC), which makes precision industrial tools, rose a quick 11% at the open of trading on March 23. The company's fiscal second-quarter 2022 results, released before the market opened, were a key factor here. But so, too, was a promise to enhance shareholder value.

So what

Sales in the fiscal second quarter of 2022 came in at $137 million, up 16% from the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted earnings per share tallied $0.14, up from $0.06 in the year-ago period. Both the top and bottom lines beat out analyst expectations, something that investors tend to like. Management highlighted that it achieved these results despite logistics and supply chain challenges, with core growth in all of the regions it serves. And while the company remains cautious, given the difficult business backdrop, it is seeing improving demand dynamics in several key business lines. All in, it was a solid report and it is understandable that investors were pleased.

That said, Enerpac Tool Group released another bit of news today, outlining its plans to improve shareholder value. That's going to take the form of enhanced efforts at cost containment and pushing harder on top-line growth. And the company also pledged to buy back 10 million shares of stock. The first two are basically the types of things you'd expect a company to do, particularly in the face of rampant inflation. Buying back stock, meanwhile, is the type of news that investors like to see given that it would have the effect of increasing per-share earnings, even though the company has no obligation to live up to the pledge. With a strong quarter and plans to return cash to investors via stock purchases, it's not shocking that investors were upbeat today.

Now what

All in, there was a lot to like in Enerpac's fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results. And investors reacted accordingly. Still, from a big-picture perspective, it might be best to focus on the fundamentals of the business, making sure that they hold up in the face of geopolitical and global financial uncertainty that management highlighted as a headwind.

10 stocks we like better than Enerpac Tool Group

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Enerpac Tool Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.