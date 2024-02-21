Why Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed at $6.25, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 18.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 72.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.45 million, up 3483.33% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.08% higher within the past month. As of now, Energy Fuels holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

