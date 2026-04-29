Why Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Energy Fuels (UUUU) closed the most recent trading day at $19.58, moving -4.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer have appreciated by 12.82% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.66%, and the S&P 500's gain of 12.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Energy Fuels in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.03, up 76.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $33.25 million, up 96.75% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $147.27 million, representing changes of +84.21% and +123.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Energy Fuels currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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