Why Energy Fuels Stock Rallied Today

Key Points Certain rare-earths prices hit two-year highs today.

Energy Fuels also inked a new supply agreement with a domestic manufacturer of rare-earths magnets.

Energy Fuels owns the only processing plant for processing monazite into high-purity rare-earth oxides.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Fuels ›

Shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) rallied on Tuesday, rising 13.7% as of 1:26 p.m. ET.

Energy Fuels' core business is in uranium mining and processing, but today's rally likely had to do with its other important growth driver: rare earths.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Energy Fuels' White Mesa mill is the only U.S. facility capable of processing monazite into rare-earth element oxides, with the vast majority of the world's rare-earth processing taking place in China.

Today, not only did rare-earth prices spike to a two-year high, but Energy Fuels also inked an initial agreement to supply its rare-earth oxides to a U.S.-based rare-earth magnet manufacturer.

Rare earths are top-of-mind these days, putting Energy Fuels in the spotlight

Rare earths have seen a renewed spotlight amid the Trump administration's trade war and subsequent negotiations with China. After the administration engaged in a tariff escalation earlier this year, China slowed shipments of rare earths to the U.S. Of note, rare earths are critical minerals used in a variety of industrial and defense applications.

Today saw more positive news for U.S.-based rare-earths-related companies, as prices for certain rare earths surged to two-year highs. This came as Energy Fuels mining peer MP Materials stopped shipments to China for processing, per a recent deal with the U.S. government.

In addition, Energy Fuels signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with rare-earths magnet maker Vulcan Elements to supply Vulcan with Energy Fuels' high-purity rare-earths element oxides. Under the agreement disclosed today, Energy Fuels will ship neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) and dysprosium (Dy) oxides to Vulcan for validation in its rare-earths magnets in the fourth quarter of this year. Energy Fuels will source the monazite from mines in Florida and Georgia, thereby creating an entirely U.S.-based "closed loop" supply chain for rare-earth products, from mining to processing to magnet production.

Energy Fuels has more than doubled this year

Mining and heavy industrial companies can be difficult investments due to fluctuations in end commodity prices and the often high capital expenditures required. Nevertheless, Energy Fuels is now up a whopping 143% on the year, thanks to expanded U.S. efforts to wean itself off of China-sourced rare-earth oxides.

Hopefully, the qualifications with Vulcan will lead to an expanded agreement and more Energy Fuels sales volumes. Combined with renewed interest in uranium for nuclear energy to supply artificial intelligence data centers, Energy Fuels looks like a key domestic minerals supplier to watch in the years ahead.

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Fuels right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Fuels, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Fuels wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $656,895!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 25, 2025

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.