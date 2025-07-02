Why Energy Fuels Stock Lit Up Today

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) stock surged 10.5% through 2:30 p.m. ET Wednesday after investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the uranium mining stock from "speculative buy" to just plain "buy."

The banker also gave the shares a price target of $7.17, says TheFly.com. If correct, this implies Energy Fuels stock could gain another 13% over the next 12 months.

Energy Fuels' big new mine

Cantor based its upgrade on a press release from Energy Fuels yesterday morning in which the company stated it mined 638,700 pounds of triuranium octoxide (U 3 O 8 ) from its Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona in the second quarter of 2025, "cementing its place as one of the top new uranium mines in the world."

Even better, more than 36% of this production happened in June (so production rates are increasing). The purity of the uranium mined averaged 3.51% in June -- 57% better than for the quarter as a whole (so the mining operation is getting more efficient).

Company CEO Mark Chalmers says Pinyon is turning into "one of the highest-grade uranium deposits mined in U.S. history," which should result in lower unit production costs and higher profits for Energy Fuels.

Is Energy Fuels stock a buy?

That would be a nice change because most years, Energy Fuels actually loses money. Trailing-12-month results for the stock actually show a $78 million loss and more than $102 million in negative free cash flow.

The good news is that Energy Fuels is getting good rates for its production of uranium at $77 per pound in Q2, and analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence expect to see positive profits as early as 2026 and growing profits thereafter. Priced at an unchallenging 25x next year's expected profit of $0.25 per share, Energy Fuels stock could be a winner.

