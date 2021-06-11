Why Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Endava PLC Sponsored ADR, as there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.50 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +72.41%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has increased 29.49% over the last 30 days, as five estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $1.75 per share for the full year, which represents a change of +41.13% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Endava PLC Sponsored ADR. Over the past month, six estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 17.24%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Endava PLC Sponsored ADR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR shares have added 12.7% over the past four weeks, suggesting that investors are betting on its impressive estimate revisions. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away to benefit from its earnings growth prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.