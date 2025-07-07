Why Enbridge (ENB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Enbridge (ENB) ended the recent trading session at $44.15, demonstrating a -1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had lost 3.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.03%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.22%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, down 2.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.11 billion, up 9.96% from the year-ago period.

ENB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $39.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6% and +0.61%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enbridge should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Enbridge is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enbridge is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.85, so one might conclude that Enbridge is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 4.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. ENB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

