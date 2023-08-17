Why Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Investors might want to bet on Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The upward trend in estimate revisions for this company reflects growing optimism of analysts on its earnings prospects, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

Consensus earnings estimates for the next quarter and full year have moved considerably higher for Enact Holdings, Inc. As there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising estimates.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

For the current quarter, the company is expected to earn $0.86 per share, which is a change of -26.5% from the year-ago reported number.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enact Holdings, Inc. has increased 6.88% because one estimate has moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $3.86 per share for the full year, which represents a change of -11.06% from the prior-year number.

In terms of estimate revisions, the trend for the current year also appears quite encouraging for Enact Holdings, Inc. Over the past month, two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions, helping the consensus estimate increase 9.04%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Enact Holdings, Inc. currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Enact Holdings, Inc. have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 5.8% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT)

