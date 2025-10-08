Why Emerson Electric (EMR) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Emerson Electric (EMR) closed at $132.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%.

Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments witnessed a loss of 0.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 0.74%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Emerson Electric in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Emerson Electric is projected to report earnings of $1.62 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.46%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.9 billion, indicating a 5.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6 per share and revenue of $18.06 billion, indicating changes of +9.29% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. Emerson Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Emerson Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.03, so one might conclude that Emerson Electric is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Manufacturing - Electronics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.