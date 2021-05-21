Why Emerson Electric (EMR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Emerson Electric in Focus

Emerson Electric (EMR) is headquartered in St. Louis, and is in the Industrial Products sector. The stock has seen a price change of 16.26% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.5 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.16%. In comparison, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry's yield is 0.61%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.29%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.02 is up 1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Emerson Electric has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.31%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Emerson Electric's current payout ratio is 55%, meaning it paid out 55% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

EMR is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 is $3.89 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 12.43%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, EMR is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.