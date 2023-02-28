Why Emergent BioSolutions Stock Tumbled by Almost 12% Today

What happened

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) probably wishes it had stayed in bed on Tuesday. The company's stock declined by nearly 12% that day, following its release of quarterly results that fell well short of expectations on the bottom line.

So what

For its fourth quarter of 2022, Emergent booked revenue of just under $331 million, which was 54% below the same quarter of the previous year. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income plunged into the red, with a more than $15 million ($0.31 per share) loss against the year-ago profit of over $243 million.

This meant a mixed quarter for Emergent, as the average analyst estimate for revenue was only $297 million. However, those prognosticators were anticipating an adjusted bottom-line profit of $0.04 per share.

Of its two business divisions, Emergent's services unit was a real problem area. This segment contains the company's contract-developing and manufacturing-organization (CDMO) services, which withered due to the cessation of manufacturing at a key company facility for two top pharmaceutical companies (Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and AstraZeneca).

Now what

On the bright side, Emergent anticipates some growth for 2023. On the back of what it termed "continued stability of revenues and further improvements in operations and normalizing of cost structure," the company anticipates total revenue for the year will be $1.15 billion. This would be 2.6% higher than the 2022 tally.

Meanwhile, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBIDTA) should come in at $100 million; the 2022 result was $26 million.

10 stocks we like better than Emergent BioSolutions

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Emergent BioSolutions wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Emergent BioSolutions and Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.