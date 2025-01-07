Why Emcor Group (EME) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The latest trading session saw Emcor Group (EME) ending at $470.18, denoting a -1.87% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the construction and maintenance company had gained 0.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 10.59%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emcor Group in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.54, up 23.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.84 billion, up 11.73% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emcor Group. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Emcor Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Emcor Group is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.55. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.73.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

