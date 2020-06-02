Why Embraer Stock Just Popped 13%

What happened

Last month, Boeing (NYSE: BA) terminated its deal to purchase most of Brazilian airplane maker Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) for $3.8 billion, sending Embraer stock into a tailspin. Only a few days later, however, news that Chinese airplane builder COMAC might want to step in and pick up the pieces sent Embraer stock flying again.

Today, the prospect of a bidding war is helping lift Embraer shares even higher -- up 13.1% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT.

Image source: Embraer.

So what

As Reuters confirmed this morning, in addition to the COMAC interest previously reported, companies in both India and Russia are also evaluating "partnerships" with Embraer. According to Embraer itself, such partnerships would be "faster and more efficient" than selling the company's commercial airplanes division (which Boeing had wanted) outright. They would not be "of the size that the company had with Boeing," instead being more along the lines of cooperative agreements to build various aircraft -- with the partners providing the cash.

Now what

Good news for Embraer, you say? Investors seem to think so, and I'd love to be able to confirm that -- after all, I own shares of Embraer stock myself.

The truth of the matter, though, is that Embraer's vague description of the partnerships it is exploring, their characterization as being "still in an embryonic stage" -- and also Embraer's admission that it lacks cash to develop new airplanes on its own, has "reduced all investments," and doesn't even presently have a long-term plan for running the commercial airplanes business (that it thought was going to be sold) -- all suggest to me that this is an airship in search of a rudder.

If you were you, I wouldn't be buying Embraer stock -- and if I were me, I'd be seriously considering selling. (And I am).

10 stocks we like better than Embraer Brazilian Aviation Co

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Embraer Brazilian Aviation Co wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Smith owns shares of Embraer Brazilian Aviation Co. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.