Why Embecta Stock Popped by Nearly 13% Today

On Tuesday, shares of diabetes management company Embecta (NASDAQ: EMBC.V) managed a more than 12% rise in price. That was due to the impact of its latest set of quarterly results, which trounced analyst estimates for profitability and comfortably topped revenue expectations.

Before market open, Embecta published the figures for its first quarter of fiscal 2023. For the period, it earned revenue of $275.7 million, which was down nearly 5% on a year-over-year basis. Investors didn't seem to mind, however, as the tally well exceeded the average analyst estimate of $268.7 million.

That dynamic was even more apparent on the bottom line. The quarter saw Embecta report a profit under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $55.4 million, or $0.96 per share; the prognosticators following the stock were modeling only $0.71.

Embecta split from its onetime corporate parent Becton, Dickinson (NYSE: BDX) in April 2022. As it didn't exist as a stand-alone entity prior to this, certain financial line items -- like adjusted profitability -- are unavailable or difficult to obtain.

Although Embecta CEO Dev Kurdikar described the quarter's operating environment as being "challenging," the company is forecasting better times ahead. On the basis of its first quarter, which also exceeded its own expectations, it raised its guidance.

For the entirety of 2023, Embecta now expects that revenue will come in at $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion, up from the previous forecast of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. The estimate for profitability got a more significant boost -- the company now feels it will earn $2.20 to $2.35 in per-share, adjusted net income; before, it was modeling $1.75 to $2.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Becton, Dickinson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

