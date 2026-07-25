Why Elon Musk's Obsession With Short-Sellers Is a Red Flag for Investors--and What Hedging Activity Really Signals

Key Points

A CEO who publicly fixates on short-sellers may be signaling distraction and added communication risk.

Elevated short interest can reflect insider hedging around lock-up periods rather than true bearish conviction.

10 stocks we like better than Space Exploration Technologies ›

When a CEO obsesses over short-sellers, it can signal deeper risks than the headline numbers on short interest suggest. Discover how insider hedging, lock-up expirations, and derivatives may be driving the action by watching the video below.

*This video was published on Jul. 23, 2026.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Space Exploration Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Space Exploration Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 25, 2026.

Jeff Santoro has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.