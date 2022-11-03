Why Elon Musk Owning Twitter Will Be a Boost for Crypto

Cryptocurrencies like BNB (CRYPTO: BNB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) have gone crazy since Elon Musk bought Twitter, and there may be something behind the hype. Twitter has been slowly adding crypto features like payments and verified profile pictures for a year, and Musk may supercharge that development. Travis Hoium goes over why this is positive news for crypto overall in the video below.

*Prices used were midday prices of Oct. 31, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 2, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dogecoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Travis Hoium has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.