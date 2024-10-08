Why Eli Lilly Was Such a Healthy Stock Today

Most investors are aware of the vast sales potential for the effective new weight loss treatments known as GLP-1 drugs, and the market for them is still relatively quite young. On Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) put a number on one piece of that market's potential. As that figure was large, weight loss drug producer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) saw a nearly 2% bump in its share price in response. That compared well to the just under 1% gain of the S&P 500 index during the session.

$35 billion potential

The CBO's report was titled "How Would Authorizing Medicare to Cover Anti-Obesity Medications Affect the Federal Budget?" One of its major takeaways is that if the government's health insurance program were to cover weight loss drugs like Eli Lilly's Zepbound starting in January 2026, it would add a total of $35 billion in federal spending from that year through 2034.

Currently, there are precious few Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized GLP-1 treatments for obesity, giving Zepbound an early-mover advantage.

While additional drugs in the same class are sure to earn FDA approval in the coming years, Eli Lilly is well positioned in the segment. Given its immense resources, it should be able to maintain a significant market share.

Robust demand

If the government decides to authorize obesity drug coverage by Medicare, it would surely give a boost to the healthcare market, although the impact might be less dramatic than some would imagine. Demand for such treatments in the U.S. is already sky-high; it's safe to say that a great many eligible patients will make use of GLP-1 treatments with or without assistance from their insurance provider.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $20,363 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $41,938 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $378,539!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.