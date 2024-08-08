Why Eli Lilly Stock Just Jumped 8%

Stock of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), the famed Indianapolis pharmaceuticals giant, jumped 8.3% through 12:45 p.m. ET after the company reported a massive earnings beat this morning.

Heading into the quarter, Wall Street analysts forecast Lilly would earn $2.60 per share on sales of $9.9 billion. Instead, Lilly reported a blockbuster $3.92-per-share profit, and sales of $11.3 billion.

Eli Lilly's Q2 earnings

How did Lilly do that? Three words: Mounjaro, Zepbound, and... Verzenio.

That third word may not seem as familiar to you as the first two. It's actually a cancer drug. But you'd have to have lived under a proverbial rock the past year to not have heard of Mounjaro and Zepbound, Lilly's two blockbuster GLP-1 drugs for diabetes and weight loss. Together, they explain why Lilly stock nearly tripled in value in two years.

Sales of the (slightly) older Mounjaro tripled year over year. At $3.1 billion, it made up more than 27% of Lilly's sales. Zepbound, which didn't exist a year ago, has already leapt to $1.2 billion -- more than 10% of total sales. (Verzenio sales grew 44%.)

In total, Lilly recorded 36% quarterly sales growth, and profits grew 68%.

Is Eli Lilly stock a buy?

Expect more of the same as this year progresses. Management raised its full-year sales forecast to roughly $46 billion, "primarily driven by the strong performance of Mounjaro and Zepbound." Also thanks to these drugs, Lilly expects to earn about $15.35 per share.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that $15.35 divided into Lilly's $837 share price gives the stock a staggering 54.5 current-year P/E -- which is a lot for a pharma stock. (Pandemic era darling Pfizer for example, costs less than 12 times forward earnings.) Granted, so long as Lilly keeps growing earnings at 60% and better, the stock will look attractive. But long-term, analysts see growth rates subsiding to about 35% annually.

At that valuation, and this growth rate, it may be getting close to time to sell Lilly and count your winnings.

Should you invest $1,000 in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $606,079!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.