Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Under Pressure Today

What happened

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) are tumbling Thursday morning. Specifically, the drugmaker's stock was down by a hefty 6.6% on heavy volume as of 11:15 a.m. ET Thursday.

What's sparking this downward slide? Ahead of the opening bell, Lilly announced its 2022 fourth-quarter financial results. The drugmaker's worldwide revenue sank by a noteworthy 9% in Q4 relative to the same period a year ago. Factors weighing on top-line results included:

a stubbornly strong dollar

a 96% drop in year-over-year COVID-19 antibody sales

the loss of exclusivity for cancer medicine Alimta

lower-than-expected sales of diabetes drug Mounjaro

So what

Lilly's shares were in the midst of a long bull run prior to today's pullback. Thanks to high expectations for newer growth products like Mounjaro and the steady progress of top clinical assets like Alzheimer's treatment donanemab, investors bid up the big pharma stock by a whopping 32.4% over the course of 2022.

Now, to be fair, the newly launched diabetes drug did book a healthy $279.2 million in global sales for the quarter. However, Wall Street analysts were expecting it to generate approximately $319 million in revenue in the fourth quarter. That's not a huge sales miss, but investors were clearly hoping Mounjaro could make up for declining COVID-19 product sales and Alimta's marked decline following the introduction of generic competitors.

Now what

Is Eli Lilly stock a bargain after today's hefty pullback? I think so.

The pharma giant's long-term value proposition remains intact despite these disappointing quarterly results. Lilly sports a top-notch clinical pipeline, which contains multiple potential blockbuster products. Moreover, the company has a track record of delivering blistering earnings growth over the past several years, as the chart below shows.

As a result, bargain hunters probably shouldn't hesitate to take advantage of today's weakness in the stock price.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eli Lilly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.