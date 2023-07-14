Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Rising Today

What happened

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) were up by 3.13% on heavy volume as of 11:32 a.m. ET Friday morning. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to a buyout agreement with privately owned Versanis Bio.

The acquisition will expand Lilly's portfolio of metabolic disease treatments with the addition of bimagrumab, a monoclonal antibody currently in phase 2 clinical trials for weight loss. Under the terms of the agreement, Lilly will pay an undisclosed upfront amount to Versanis Bio and may make additional payments based on the achievement of certain development and commercial milestones. The total value of the deal could reach up to $1.93 billion, according to Lilly.

So what

Bimagrumab is a novel anti-obesity agent that targets the activin type II A and B receptors. Unlike the GLP-1 receptor agonists developed by Lilly and Novo Nordisk, bimagrumab has a unique mode of action that may offer additional benefits such as promoting fat loss while increasing muscle mass in obese patients.

Bimagrumab is currently being evaluated as both a monotherapy and in combination with Novo Nordisk's semaglutide, a potent GLP-1 receptor agonist, to assess whether the dual therapy can reduce fat mass while preserving or increasing muscle mass. This potential best-in-class therapy could give Lilly a competitive edge over other players in the obesity market, such as Novo Nordisk, Amgen, and Pfizer.

Now what

Is Lilly's stock a buy on this news? The obesity market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with some analysts projecting revenue of more than $44 billion by 2030. The drugmaker's pursuit of additional assets in this large and growing market could be a boon for shareholders. As a result, its shares may be worth buying in the wake of this intriguing acquisition.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eli Lilly wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 10, 2023

George Budwell has positions in Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer. The Motley Fool recommends Amgen and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.