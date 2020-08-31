Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Eli Lilly in Focus

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Medical stock that has seen a price change of 12.11% so far this year. The drugmaker is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.74 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.01%. This compares to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's yield of 2.32% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.63%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $2.96 is up 14.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, Eli Lilly has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.34%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Lilly's current payout ratio is 43%. This means it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

LLY is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 is $7.29 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 20.70%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, LLY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

