Why e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $126.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.15% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

The stock of cosmetics company has risen by 11.67% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.73%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $350.96 million, reflecting a 8.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.66 per share and a revenue of $1.65 billion, representing changes of +7.96% and +25.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for e.l.f Beauty. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.74% higher. Right now, e.l.f. Beauty possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.01.

Also, we should mention that ELF has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.1.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.