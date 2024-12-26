Why e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) standing at $130.90, reflecting a -0.77% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

The cosmetics company's shares have seen an increase of 3.74% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.77, signifying a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $327.59 million, indicating a 20.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.60 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, indicating changes of +13.21% and +30.38%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% lower. e.l.f. Beauty presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, e.l.f. Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.6. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 27.34.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Cosmetics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

