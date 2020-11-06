Why Electronic Arts Stock Fell Today

What happened

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) declined by 7.1% on Friday after the video game maker's forward guidance sparked concern among investors.

So what

EA's revenue fell 14.6% year over year to $1.2 billion in the second quarter, mainly due to game launches being slated to take place later in the year than in 2019. Yet several of EA's core franchises performed well, including Madden NFL, which saw its player base surge by nearly 30% over the past year.

EA's cash generation also remained strong. After producing more than $2 billion in operating cash flow during the prior 12 months, the gaming giant is ramping up its capital returns to investors. EA announced a new $2.6 billion share repurchase program to be completed over the next two years. It also initiated a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17. That places the stock's yield at 0.6%.

Electronic Arts stock sank following its Q2 financial report. Image source: Getty Images.

Investors, however, appeared to focus on EA's guidance for the third quarter and fiscal 2021. Management guided for Q3 and full-year revenue of $1.675 billion and $5.625 billion, respectively. That was well below Wall Street's expectations of $2.35 billion and $6 billion.

Now what

EA's lackluster guidance was surprising, as most video game companies have experienced booming demand for game downloads and higher player engagement during the pandemic. EA's disappointing sales forecast made investors question whether these customer behavior trends in the gaming industry will last.

In turn, some investors view EA's new dividend as a tacit admission by the company that its days of heady growth may soon come to an end.

10 stocks we like better than Electronic Arts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Electronic Arts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.