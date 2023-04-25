News & Insights

Markets
GOEV

Why Electric Vehicle Stocks Canoo and Fisker Zoomed Higher Today

April 25, 2023 — 06:56 pm EDT

Written by Eric Volkman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Shares of niche electric vehicle (EV) companies Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Fisker (NYSE: FSR) zoomed ahead on Tuesday. On the back of a giant automaker's better-than-expected results, bullishness returned to numerous corners of the car industry despite the gloom pervading the market generally. Canoo's share price motored ahead by 6.5% for the day and Fisker's gained nearly 9%, while the S&P 500 index sputtered to a 1.6% decline.

So what

The big carmaker reporting results was ever-influential General Motors (NYSE: GM), which notched a massive beat on the bottom line in the first quarter and raised its full-year guidance.

Although GE's stock actually ended up falling by 4% Tuesday after a brief, early burst of post-earnings optimism, its Q1 provided plenty of reason for investors to be cheerful about the future of the vehicle industry -- particularly as it pertains to EVs.

That's because GM is making one of the most intense pushes into the EV segment among the world's top car makers. This seems to be working -- during the quarter, it sold more than 20,000 EVs for the first time, boosting its tally by roughly 27% on merely a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Canoo and Fisker, of course, are not GM. Both are niche manufacturers, with Canoo currently targeting the utility segment and Fisker busily planning the rollout of its Ocean SUV. Still, demand for EVs clearly remains robust. GM's first-quarter performance is only the latest of many indications of that.

Now what

Investors are right to feel bullish about the EV sector generally in the wake of GM's torrid quarter. Yet while this provides more hope for the niche players, investors should also keep firmly in mind that Canoo and Fisker -- among numerous other aspirants -- remain early-stage manufacturers. Given that, it might be better to invest in companies that are either established on the market or well into their initial EV rollouts.

10 stocks we like better than Canoo
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canoo wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 24, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOEV
GM
FSR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.