Why Electric Vehicle and Affiliated Stocks Zoomed Higher Today

The electric vehicle (EV) sector hasn't exactly been a favorite of investors so far this year, but you wouldn't know that from how EV and related stocks traded on Monday. While they didn't exactly skyrocket in price, many enjoyed palpable gains on the day to enrich their investors slightly.

Next-generation power pack developer Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) was one of them, closing the day an even 10% higher. Rising at nearly a similar percentage rate was rare earth materials specialist MP Materials (NYSE: MP), while Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) booked an almost 5% gain.

Hailing the latest development in the world of EVs

The trend-bucking incident occurred late Friday afternoon, with a post on X (formerly Twitter) composed of an extremely short sentence. Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in a post on his feed that the company would "unveil" a robotaxi this coming Aug. 8.

Musk is, almost unquestionably, the single-most influential figure in the EV world, so his pronouncements -- no matter how offbeat -- can carry a great deal of weight. This particular one excited investors, as Tesla's apparent dive into the robotaxi segment will immediately make it an important one throughout the EV world.

If they're not already developing EVs specifically designed for robotaxi functions, manufacturers like Li Auto will be expected to do so (and likely rewarded by shareholders for the move). And, of course, current and potential suppliers to the industry will be more attractive sideways plays on EV growth with this emergence.

Tesla isn't, of course, the only EV and EV-adjacent company realizing ambitious robotaxi plans.

Chinese ridesharing incumbent Didi Global (OTC: DIDI) on Monday revealed that Andi, the joint venture it operates with EV manufacturer GAC Aion, earned a business license in that country. This makes Andi the only business in the sprawling Asian nation that can legally mass-produce autonomous robotaxis. Assuming they can get such products to market relatively quickly, both Didi and the joint venture stand to benefit very handsomely.

Robotaxis might be higher-margin products

The market players driving these stocks higher on Monday might be counting on the profit margins for robotaxis to be higher. In what might not be a coincidence, Musk's announcement coincides with media reports that Tesla is abandoning plans to manufacture a relatively low-priced car that industry observers have dubbed the Model 2. That car would have sold for around $25,000, certain market-watchers believe.

Should you invest $1,000 in FREYR Battery right now?

Before you buy stock in FREYR Battery, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and FREYR Battery wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.