Why ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Stock Skyrocketed 168.7% in November

What happened

Shares of ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 168.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Canada-based electric-vehicle (EV) company's stock surged following better-than-expected third quarter results, and also benefited from momentum for the broader market.

^SPX data by YCharts

ElectraMeccanica published third quarter results on Nov. 10, posting sales and earnings for the period that crushed the market's expectations. The company posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of $0.19 per share, while the average analyst target had called for a loss of $0.11 per share. Sales for the period came in at 300,000 Canadian dollars -- up from 200,000 Canadian dollars in the prior-year period.

Image source: ElectraMeccanica.

So what

The EV market is growing at a rapid clip, and investors have aggressively poured into the space over the last year. ElectraMeccanica has attracted attention for its single-occupant, three-wheeled vehicles, and the stock has soared amid strong momentum (and explosive valuation gains) for industry leaders including Tesla and NIO.

Now what

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles stock has given up a bit of ground early in December's trading. The company's share price has dipped 1.7% in the month so far.

SOLO data by YCharts

ElectraMeccanica is a young and relatively small player in the EV space, having recently delivered its first shipment of solo vehicles in the U.S. However, these vehicles will be used for promotional purposes, and the company still has yet to deliver vehicles for the consumer market. The EV specialist is also designing new versions of its three-wheeled vehicles that will be tailored for local deliveries and other commercial purposes.

ElectraMeccanica is a small-cap company operating in a fast-growing market, but demand for its products remains highly speculative. ElectraMeccanica Vehicles is valued at roughly $539 million and is valued at 864 times this year's expected sales.

10 stocks we like better than Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.