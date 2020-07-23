Why Electrameccanica Stock Popped 8% This Morning

What happened

Shares of tiny Canadian auto company Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO), a start-up placing its bets on the electric cars popularized by Tesla, leapt out of the gate on Thursday, rising 8.5% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on the smallest of news: Electrameccanica is opening a new retail store in Portland, Oregon.

The electric three-wheeled Solo. Image source: Electrameccanica Vehicles.

So what

Electrameccanica makes the Solo electric car, a three-wheeled, one-passenger cross between an econobox and a motorcycle, boasting a range of 100 miles and a top speed of 80 miles per hour. Manufactured in China at a factory supposedly able to crank out 20,000 of the electro-buggies a year, the company hasn't actually sold any Solos yet, but it's getting ready to.

According to a New York Times article in May, the company has already opened a retail storefront in Los Angeles and is readying a second in Sherman Oaks, California. Last month, the company unveiled plans to open additional stores in Arizona and Oregon, and today, it announced the location of the latter: On Sept. 1, Electrameccanica will open a storefront at the Washington Square Mall in Portland, Oregon.

Now what

That's it. That's the story. Electrameccanica hasn't sold any cars nor announced any sales numbers, revenue, or profits. It's just opening a store in hopes it will sell a car one day. And the stock is up 8.5%, and Electrameccanica shareholders are $20 million richer, on that news.

Go figure.

10 stocks we like better than Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.