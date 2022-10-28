Why Eldorado Gold Stock Crashed 11% Today

What happened

Shares of gold mining company Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) got caught in a landslide this morning, falling 11% through 10:35 a.m. ET after badly missing analyst targets for Q3 earnings last night.

Heading into earnings day, Wall Street had expected Eldorado to report positive profits of $0.06 per share on sales of $228.3 million. Instead, Eldorado lost $0.04 per share, and sales were only $217.7 million.

So what

And that's the good news. The bad news is that Eldorado's $0.04 per share loss was only a pro forma number, not calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company's actual GAAP loss for the quarter came to $0.27 per share, and free cash flow for the quarter was also negative -- $25.9 million.

Eldorado blamed a lower price for gold in the quarter for the fact that earnings went down, not up. But in fact, a whole slew of Eldorado's numbers were heading in that direction during the quarter: gold ounces produced and gold ounces sold, both down 5%; price per ounce also down 5%; and total revenue down 9%.

About the only numbers going up in the quarter were costs -- production costs rose 12% and Eldorado's total cash costs for its operations shot up 20%.

Now what

Eldorado Gold is now in the unenviable position of being an unprofitable gold mining stock in a market where investors have their pick of profitable alternatives -- Agnico Eagle Mines, for example, which sells for a P/E ratio of about 26 times earnings, or Yamana Gold or Barrick Gold, both priced in the mid-teens.

Although Eldorado is arguably the stock with the most room to grow from its tiny $1 billion market capitalization, I wouldn't argue that it looks like much of a buy right now.

10 stocks we like better than Eldorado Gold

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eldorado Gold wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.