Why Elastic's Search AI Platform Is Key to Revenue Expansion

Elastic N.V. ESTC is building around a single data foundation that can power multiple outcomes. That architecture matters because it supports reuse, faster deployments, and broader expansion once a customer commits to the platform. It also helps explain why subscription growth remains the company’s core signal, even as quarter-to-quarter results can still be shaped by consumption patterns and seasonality.

The near-term story is about improving visibility and execution, balanced against mix and investment pressures that can limit operating leverage in the next few quarters.

ESTC’s Business Model in One View

Elastic’s Search AI Platform ingests and stores data from virtually any source and format, then enables search, analysis, and visualization across use cases. The platform underpins three primary solutions: Search, Observability, and Security. Each runs across hybrid, public, private, and multi-cloud environments, allowing customers to deploy where they operate.

At the core is Elasticsearch, a search and analytics engine designed to index and query structured and unstructured data at scale. Elastic Observability consolidates logging, metrics, tracing, and related telemetry to help technologists monitor and optimize applications and infrastructure. Elastic Security applies the same search-centric approach to threat prevention, detection, and response across endpoints, cloud, and enterprise systems.

The important linkage is that these solutions use the same underlying index. That shared index enables data reuse across use cases, which can lower friction when customers expand from one workload to another.

Elastic’s Revenue Mix and What It Signals

Elastic generated fiscal 2025 revenue of $1.48 billion, up 17% year over year. Subscriptions made up 93% of fiscal 2025 revenue, while services represented 7%.

Within that subscription base, Elastic Cloud represented 46% of total revenue in fiscal 2025. Other subscription revenues, including self-managed licenses and related offerings, accounted for 47% of fiscal 2025 revenue. The mix matters because it frames how much growth is coming from hosted versus self-managed deployments, and it influences how investors should think about the durability and margin profile of the model.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2026, Elastic Cloud reached 49% of total revenue, signaling a rising cloud contribution over time. The company’s total revenue in the third quarter grew 18% year-over-year to $450 million. Subscriptions made up 95% of the third quarter revenue, while services represented 5%. For the fourth quarter and fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 14.9% and 16.8%, respectively.

Elastic N.V. Price and Consensus

Elastic N.V. price-consensus-chart | Elastic N.V. Quote

ESTC’s Backlog Metrics Improve Visibility

Two backlog measures help clarify Elastic’s forward revenue picture. Current remaining performance obligations (cRPO) reflect contracted revenue expected to be recognized within the next 12 months. Total remaining performance obligations (total RPO) represent the broader contracted backlog that will be recognized over a longer period.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2026, cRPO reached $1.06 billion, up 19% year over year, and total RPO rose 22% year over year to $1.65 billion.

Those increases, supported by multiyear commitments, strengthen near-term revenue visibility. Management also frames guidance as risk-adjusted for typical late-quarter deal timing, which underscores a disciplined approach to forecasting when deal closures can shift between periods.

Elastic’s Enterprise Expansion Engine

Elastic’s large-customer metrics continue to move in the right direction. Customers with more than $100,000 in annual contract value reached roughly 1,660 in the fiscal third quarter of 2026. That marks nine straight quarters of sequential increases.

The trailing 12-month net expansion rate held around 112% across the trailing four quarters. That level suggests steady upsell and cross-sell within the installed base and supports the view that wallet share can compound as customers broaden use cases across the platform.

In adjacent categories, observability leaders like Datadog DDOG and security-focused platforms like CrowdStrike CRWD highlight how large enterprises increasingly standardize around a few strategic vendors. Elastic’s pitch is to consolidate more of those needs on a shared data layer.

ESTC’s AI Roadmap Is Moving Into Product

Elastic’s AI-first roadmap is translating into product milestones across Search, Observability, and Security. Agent Builder reached general availability, Elastic Workflows entered tech preview, and Cloud Connect enables self-managed customers to burst to Elastic Cloud for graphics processing unit inference.

That last capability is especially relevant for regulated and hybrid deployments where data and infrastructure must remain on-premises or in customer-controlled environments, yet teams still want access to high-performance inference.

Elastic has also continued to invest in retrieval quality and speed, including NVIDIA cuVS integration and Jina rerankers on Elastic Inference Service. Management noted that 28% of customers with more than $100,000 in annual contract value now use Elastic for AI as of the fiscal third quarter of 2026-end.

Elastic’s Profitability Gains and Capital Returns

Elastic posted a solid profitability snapshot in the fiscal third quarter of 2026. Non-GAAP gross margin was 78.5% and non-GAAP operating margin was 18.6%.

Management raised the full-year fiscal 2026 non-GAAP operating margin outlook to about 16.3%, reflecting continued operating discipline while maintaining investment in product and go-to-market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 56 cents and $2.52 per share, respectively. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter and fiscal 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 19.2% and 23.5%, respectively.

Capital returns have been meaningful. Elastic repurchased $186 million of shares in the fiscal third quarter and has completed about 60% of its $500 million authorization. Liquidity remained strong with $1.25 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities versus $571 million in total debt.

ESTC’s Setup: Why Upside Is Still Capped Near Term

Even with improving visibility, several factors can cap near-term upside. Management continues to emphasize consumption variability and seasonality, which can widen quarterly outcome ranges even when annual trends are supported by commitments. The fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 has three fewer days than prior quarters, creating an estimated 3% revenue headwind that is embedded in guidance.

Growth composition is another limiter. Monthly Elastic Cloud revenue grew 6% year over year in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, trailing the 21% increase in sales-led subscription revenue. Professional services revenue grew 1% year over year.

Finally, a rising cloud mix can modestly pressure gross margin due to third-party hosting costs, while elevated investment needs remain. Non-GAAP research and development spending rose 24% year over year in the fiscal third quarter of 2026, with sales and marketing up 16%, which can limit near-term operating leverage even as the platform roadmap advances.

Elastic carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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