Why Elastic Stock Climbed 10.3% in November

Contributor
Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock benefited from market momentum in November and recovered from a sell-off that hit the cloud-software space in October. Shares gained 10.3% last month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

ESTC Chart

ESTC data by YCharts

Cautious outlooks from tech companies including Workday and Cisco and a slew of downgrades for major companies in the enterprise software space prompted the clipping of valuations for high-flying cloud services companies including Elastic in October. Momentum for the broader market helped the stock recover last month, and shares are now up roughly 6% on the year -- and roughly 111% from the company's market debut in October 2018.

A cloud icon on top of a globe.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

There wasn't much in the way of business-specific news behind the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company's recovery last month. Elastic announced a new nominee for its board of directors and published a press release stating that it would have a presentation at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco on Dec. 12, but the stock's November gains appear to have stemmed almost entirely from a broader rebound for cloud services companies.   

Now what

Elastic shares have given up some of their gains amid a sell-off for the broader market early in December. The open source enterprise software company's shares are down roughly 4.5% so far in this month's trading. 

ESTC Chart

ESTC data by YCharts

Elastic is set to report second-quarter earnings after the market closes on Dec. 4. The company is guiding for sales in the quarter to come in between $95 million and $97 million. Hitting the midpoint of that target would mean achieving sales growth of 51% year over year. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share for the period is projected to come in between $0.30 and $0.32.

For the full-year period, Elastic is guiding for sales between $406 million and $412 million -- representing year-over-year growth of 51% at the midpoint of the target. Management expects adjusted losses per share for the year to be between $1.24 and $1.40.

The company is valued at roughly 14.7 times this year's expected sales.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Elastic N V and Workday. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

