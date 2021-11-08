Why Elastic Shares Gained 16% in October

What happened

Shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) rose 16.5% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company behind Elasticsearch, a full-text search and analytics engine, announced a couple of needle-moving deals last month. Those events formed the linchpin around which most of October's shareholder returns were realized.

So what

First, Elastic held its annual ElasticON conference, highlighting how customers use Elasticsearch to solve their data analytics challenges. The virtual event featured speakers from household names such as Microsoft, Twitter, General Motors, and NASA, a who's who of high-profile Elastic customers. Attendees left the conference with a deeper appreciation for Elastic's cloud-based search systems, artificial intelligence tools, and growing collection of data security services.

Next, the company expanded its integration with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud platform. With the new Elasticsearch features, the Google Cloud Console now offers more data-collection options and a simpler workflow for installing and managing their data-grabbing agents. This partnership announcement inspired the largest single-day jump of the month as Elastic shares rose 3.8% the next day.

The gains continued as Elastic acquired the data profiling start-up Optimyze. The deal was announced on Oct. 14 and closed on Nov. 2. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the acquisition will boost Elastic's data analysis tools with Optimyze's always-on performance profiling of computer systems handling continuous data streams. Optimyze claims to deliver insight on which line of code is consuming what CPU resources across installed fleets of many thousands of computers. In the long run, this addition of top-notch talent by acquisition should give Elastic a performance-based edge against other data search solutions.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Elastic shares have now gained 47% in 52 weeks, trading at a lofty 23.5 times trailing sales. We're looking at an exciting growth stock here, with the expected sky-high valuation ratios.

Management sees an annual market opportunity of $78 billion in the enterprise data analytics sector. The trailing revenue of $673 million accounts for a tiny 0.9% slice of that enormous pie, leaving the door open for continued high-octane growth.

10 stocks we like better than Elastic

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Elastic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund owns shares of Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Elastic, Microsoft, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.