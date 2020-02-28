Why Elastic N.V. Stock Popped Today

What happened

Even as the broader stock market plunged, shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) soared 12.7% on Thursday after the search-centric software-as-a-service (SaaS) company announced strong fiscal third-quarter 2020 results.

So what

Elastic's quarterly revenue grew 60% year over year (61% at constant currencies) to $113.2 million, helped by a 114% increase in SaaS revenue to $25.1 million. On the bottom line, that translated to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.28 per share, widening from a $0.16 per-share loss in the same year-ago period. But analysts, on average, were anticipating an even bigger net loss of $0.36 per share on revenue closer to $107.3 million.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Elastic founder and CEO Shay Banon said the company was "pleased" with its growth, adding, "Our strategy of building enterprise search, observability, and security solutions on a single technology stack that can be deployed anywhere is clearly resonating with both users and customers."

Now what

If that wasn't enough, Elastic told investors to expect fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 revenue of between $119 million and $120 million, with an adjusted net loss per share of between $0.32 and $0.30. Even the low end of both ranges stood well above Wall Street's consensus estimates, which called for a wider loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $118.4 million.

In the end, after coupling Elastic's impressive fiscal Q3 with that equally encouraging outlook, bullish investors had more-than-enough motivation to bid up the stock, even in the face of the broader market's decline.

10 stocks we like better than Elastic N V

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Elastic N V wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Elastic N V. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.