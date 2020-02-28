Markets
Why Elastic N.V. Stock Popped Today

Steve Symington
What happened

Even as the broader stock market plunged, shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) soared 12.7% on Thursday after the search-centric software-as-a-service (SaaS) company announced strong fiscal third-quarter 2020 results.

So what

Elastic's quarterly revenue grew 60% year over year (61% at constant currencies) to $113.2 million, helped by a 114% increase in SaaS revenue to $25.1 million. On the bottom line, that translated to an adjusted (non-GAAP) net loss of $22.2 million, or $0.28 per share, widening from a $0.16 per-share loss in the same year-ago period. But analysts, on average, were anticipating an even bigger net loss of $0.36 per share on revenue closer to $107.3 million.

Stock market data showing volatility and overlaying a digital world map on a colorful display.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

Elastic founder and CEO Shay Banon said the company was "pleased" with its growth, adding, "Our strategy of building enterprise search, observability, and security solutions on a single technology stack that can be deployed anywhere is clearly resonating with both users and customers."

Now what

If that wasn't enough, Elastic told investors to expect fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 revenue of between $119 million and $120 million, with an adjusted net loss per share of between $0.32 and $0.30.  Even the low end of both ranges stood well above Wall Street's consensus estimates, which called for a wider loss of $0.33 per share on revenue of $118.4 million.

In the end, after coupling Elastic's impressive fiscal Q3 with that equally encouraging outlook, bullish investors had more-than-enough motivation to bid up the stock, even in the face of the broader market's decline.

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Elastic N V. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

