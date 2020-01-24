Why eHealth Shares Are Crushing It Today

What happened

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) were up 29.7% as of 10:50 a.m. EST on Friday after the online health exchange provider announced preliminary fiscal 2019 fourth-quarter and full-year results after the market closed on Thursday. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue will be between $257.5 million and $259.5 million with earnings between $53 million and $55 million.

So what

Companies often like to provide a sneak peek at their results before their official quarterly updates when those results are very good. And that's definitely the case for eHealth.

Image source: Getty Images.

The consensus Wall Street analysts' estimate for the company's Q4 revenue is $194.9 million. eHealth blew past that estimate and even topped the most optimistic analyst's revenue projection of $230.5 million.

How did eHealth outperform expectations in such spectacular fashion? CEO Scott Flanders pointed to the "exceptional performance by our team during the fourth quarter Medicare annual enrollment period." The company's Medicare membership soared by 88% year over year in Q4 with its Medicare Advantage membership more than doubling from the prior-year period.

Now what

Flanders said, "We remain excited about the Medicare market opportunity and significant growth potential ahead of us and are looking forward to sharing our outlook for 2020 as part of our fourth-quarter earnings release next month." That 2020 outlook appears likely to be a very good one based on eHealth's preliminary Q4 numbers.

However, healthcare stocks could be in for a bumpy ride this year with the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. Several of the leading Democratic presidential candidates are advocating agendas that could derail eHealth's growth.

10 stocks we like better than eHealth

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and eHealth wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.