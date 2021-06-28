Markets
EH

Why EHang Stock Was Flying Today

Contributor
Keith Noonan The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) climbed roughly 11.4% on Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock gained ground in conjunction with the company's presentation of its electric flying taxi at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Monday's trading also generally saw very strong performance for growth-dependent technology stocks. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index closed the day up roughly 0.9%, and EHang benefited from the positive market momentum.

The EH216 aerial vehicle flying.

EHang's flying taxi. Image source: EHang.

So what

Andreas Perotti, the company's chief marketing officer in Europe, gave presentations and showed off the EHang 216, its electric-powered, autonomous flying taxi. In addition to the MWC exhibition, June has also seen investors rotate back into growth-focused technology stocks. It's unclear which factor played the bigger role in the stock's gains on Monday, but the market's overall appetite for risky growth plays could have a significant impact on the company's share price in the near term.

Now what

EHang stock soared early in 2021's trading as electric vehicle stocks rallied and excitement surrounding the company's flying taxis mounted. But its valuation was cut down as the market moved out of growth-dependent tech companies. A short report from Wolfpack Research suggesting that EHang was "an elaborate stock promotion" and that the company's sales contracts were "largely fabricated" didn't inspire investor confidence, either.

EHang is a young company in a market that's basically brand new, which makes it hard to gauge its performance outlook. If its flying taxi services take off, it could deliver fantastic performance over the next decade. But investors should proceed with the understanding that there's not much visibility into the company's future, and the stock looks like a risky investment.

10 stocks we like better than EHang Holdings Limited
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and EHang Holdings Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular