Why EHang Holdings Stock Flew More Than 3% Higher on Wednesday

Next-generation aircraft maker EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) gained some altitude in Wednesday's stock trading session. The China-based company's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) zoomed more than 3% higher on a prominent U.S. bank initiation of coverage. With that performance, EHang flew well above the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), which gained 0.1% on the day.

A major U.S. bank says "take a ride"

After Tuesday's market close, Bank of America Securities' Fiona Lang began formally tracking EHang stock. She's bullish on the company, as she tagged it with a buy recommendation at a price target of $26 per ADR. That anticipates upside of more than 30% on the company's most recent closing price.

According to reports, Lang wrote that EHang is in a strong position in its native market, as it is the No. 1 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft maker in the country. Compounding that, it has cutting-edge technology and several licensing deals in place.

The analyst also believes that numerous catalysts for growth exist, not least of which is the support the eVTOL industry should receive from local governments incentivized to push alternative transportation solutions. EHang should also benefit from clients in the tourism industry looking to implement such modes of transport for their businesses.

It's good to be the leader

China, with its immense population and crowded roads, is understandably hungry for new ways of ferrying around its people. eVTOL offers an elegant solution to this problem, and as the company leading the way with this technology, EHang should indeed benefit from both bottom-up demand and top-down support.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.