Why eGain (EGAN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

eGain (EGAN) closed at $7.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.54%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

Shares of the maker of customer engagement software witnessed a loss of 4.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of eGain in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.08, marking a 60% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.53 million, down 8.09% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $97.67 million, which would represent changes of +56% and -0.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for eGain. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Currently, eGain is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, eGain is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.26. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.59.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

