Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Plummeted Today

Although Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) performed more or less in line with analyst expectations in its most recently completed quarter, the company's guidance left something to be desired. Unfortunately for the medical device maker, its third-quarter earnings release dropped on a very bearish day for the market.

As a result, unforgiving investors punished it by knocking its stock price down by over 8%.

Third-quarter sales were up, but adjusted earnings were down

Edwards posted its third-quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, receiving investor blowback the following day.

For the quarter, the specialty healthcare company's sales rose 12% year over year to hit $1.48 billion. Adjusted net income went in the other direction, slipping by 6% to a bit under $361 million ($0.59 per share). Both key metrics were essentially in line with analyst projections.

Commenting on the quarter's performance while gazing into his crystal ball, Edwards CEO Bernard Zovighian said, "The increasing demand for our advanced technologies, coupled with the successful execution of our innovation strategy, gives us confidence in the tremendous opportunity to address unmet patient needs and drive differentiated long-term value."

Top-line guidance fell short

As any stock investor can attest, however, trailing financial results matter less than a company's future. Edwards maintained its full-year sales guidance, which calls for a 10% to 13% increase over the 2022 tally of $5.38 billion. Adjusted per-share earnings should come in at $2.50 to $2.60.

Drilling down to forecasts for its current (fourth) quarter, Edwards believes its sales will ring up at $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion, with adjusted net income of $0.60 to $0.66 per share. The sales range, though, is under the analyst consensus of $1.54 billion.

10 stocks we like better than Edwards Lifesciences

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 23, 2023

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Edwards Lifesciences. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.