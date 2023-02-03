Why Editas Medicine's Shares Jumped This Week

What happened

Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were up 21.1% for the week as of Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The gene-editing biotech has actually had a two-week run. Its shares have climbed 48.7% since January 19, the day it announced it was selling EDIT-202, a gene-editing therapy to fight solid tumors, to Shoreline Biosciences for an undisclosed amount.

Investors clearly are in favor of the company's moves to strengthen its cash position and long-term prospects. On January 9, management said the company was cutting 20% of its workforce and streamlining its operations to focus on EDIT-301. In the wake of that announcement and the sale of EDIT-202, retail investors have increased their positions in the company.

The science that Editas Medicine uses has shown tremendous potential. The company uses the CRISPR-associated protein (Cas9) to change a person's own cells at the DNA level to fight a variety of diseases. The company's lead candidate, EDIT-301, is a therapy designed to correct genetic errors in genomes to cure two rare, inherited blood diseases: transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TBT) and sickle cell disease (SCD).

Two competitors, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), have teamed up on a CRISPR-editing cell therapy, Exa-cel, for the same indications and say they are expected to complete a rolling biologics license application (BLA) with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Exa-cel this quarter. This isn't necessarily seen as bad news for Editas, because an approval for a CRISPR-editing therapy would be an affirmation of Editas' own technology.

The clinical-stage biotech has a long way to go before it has a marketed product, and its pipeline is limited. However, long-term investors see so much potential in gene editing that they are willing to look past the company's lack of potential therapies and revenue (only $42,000 in the third quarter) at this point. The move to free up cash allows Editas a longer time in which to develop its therapies. At last report, the company said it had enough cash to continue operations through 2025.

