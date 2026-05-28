Why Is Edison International (EIX) Up 5.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Edison International (EIX). Shares have added about 5.5% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Edison International due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Edison International before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Edison International Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Edison International reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 by 7.6%. The bottom line also increased 3.6% from $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded GAAP earnings of $1.38 per share compared with $3.73 in the first quarter of 2025.

EIX’s Total Revenues

Edison International's first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.1 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99 billion by 2.8%. The top line also increased 7.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.81 billion.

Operational Highlights of Edison International

During the first quarter of 2026, EIX’s total operating expenses rose 80.6% year over year to $3.03 billion.



Purchased power and fuel costs decreased 7.4% year over year, while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 12.4% during the same time frame.



Operation and maintenance (O&M) costs increased 3.5% in the first quarter of 2026, whereas property and other taxes climbed 7.8%.



The operating income amounted to $1.07 billion during the first quarter of 2026 compared with $2.13 billion in the prior-year period.

Segmental Results of EIX

Southern California Edison’s first-quarter adjusted earnings were $1.65 per share compared with $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase was due to the adoption of the 2025 GRC final decision in the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by the absence of a benefit to interest expense related to cost recoveries authorized under the TKM Settlement Agreement in 2025.



Edison International Parent and Other incurred an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 24 cents. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower preferred stock dividends.

Edison International’s Financial Update

As of March 31, 2026, Edison International's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $168 million compared with $158 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



The long-term debt was $37.31 billion as of March 31, 2026, higher than the 2025-end level of $36.07 billion.



Net cash flow from operating activities during the first three months of 2026 was $1.43 billion compared with net cash flow of $1.22 billion in the prior-year period.



Total capital expenditures were $1.54 billion as of March 31, 2026, higher than $1.41 billion in the year-ago period.

EIX’s 2026 Guidance

EIX expects to generate earnings in the range of $5.86-$6.16 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $6.13 per share, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.67% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Edison International has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Edison International has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.